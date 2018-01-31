Downing Street will not block release of damning Brexit documents

Leaked Government documents indicating any outcome from Brexit would be negative for the UK economy will be released if the Commons insists on it, Downing Street has said.

The move is in stark contrast to comments made en route to China by Theresa May.

The Prime Minister had said making the analysis public before it was fully completed would be “wrong”.

The climbdown came as the UK Government faced possible defeat over an opposition motion demanding the documents be released.

Downing Street also said Justice Minister Phillip Lee had been called in by the chief whip after he tweeted if the figures in the leaked assessment were “anywhere near right”, there should be a “serious question” about the Government’s approach to Brexit.

Papers prepared by the Department for Exiting the EU and obtained by website Buzzfeed suggested even with a comprehensive trade deal of the kind Mrs May is seeking, UK growth would be down by 5 per cent over the next 15 years.

This would rise to 8 per cent if Britain left without a deal and was forced to fall back on World Trade Organisation rules.

One of Mrs May’s ministers had yesterday warned official assessments predicting an economic hit from Brexit could not be dismissed.

But Mrs May said the findings were “very preliminary” and did not address the actual deal she was hoping to conclude.

“It would be wrong to describe this as ‘the Brexit impact assessment’,” the Prime Minister told reporters travelling with her on a trade mission to China.

“There is analysis being done. This is very preliminary.

“What has been seen so far is a selective interpretation of a very preliminary analysis, which ministers have not signed off, have not approved, and which doesn’t actually even look at the sort of deal that we want to deliver in terms of the future relationship with the European Union.”

READ MORE: Scottish Government budget to pass thanks to Green MSPs support

Downing Street made it clear Brexit-backing minister Steve Baker would not be reprimanded after telling MPs yesterday official forecasts drawn up by civil servants were “always wrong”.

Asked why Mr Lee had been disciplined over his remarks but not the Brexit Minister, a spokesman said Mr Baker’s comments were made in a statement to the Commons, while Mr Lee had been “speculating” on leaked documents.

A Government spokesman said of Mr Lee: “He has been spoken to by the chief whip and been reminded it is best to air views in private.”