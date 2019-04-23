Double beds, showers, and en suite cabins: Inside the new Caledonian Sleeper trains

The first new Scotland to London sleeper trains for 40 years are set to enter service this weekend.

The Spanish-built carriages will be used for the first time on Sunday on the Lowlander route between Edinburgh, Glasgow and London Euston. In all, there are 75 new carriages, representing an investment of £150 million, with cabins including double beds and showers for the first time. Here we take a look inside.

The new Caledonian Sleeper will begin the run from Edinburgh to London on Sunday

The club car for food and drink is served by a full kitchen, replacing the current ones which just have microwaves.

The £150m new fleet includes cabins with double beds, showers, and en suites for the first time

Double room accessible to wheelchair users with lower basin.

