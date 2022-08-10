Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police confirmed that a woman was injured in a property on Skye – with emergency services being called to the scene just after 9am.

Police along with multiple ambulances, air ambulances, a special operations response team attended the scene.

A 39-year old has since been arrested in connection with incidents on Skye and in Dornie – with police stating that they believe the situation to now be contained – and for there to be no further risk to the public.

The Scottish Charity Air Ambulance was dispatched from Aberdeen to aid in the response to the incident as well as a large number of police vehicles.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a woman injured at a property in the Tarskavaig area on Skye shortly before 9am on Wednesday, 10 August.

“Police are also attending two further incidents in Teangue on Skye and Dornie which are being linked.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incidents. At this stage we believe the situation is contained and there is no risk to the wider community.

A police helicopter has reportedly been on the scene.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 09:02 to attend an incident in Tarskavaig, Skye.

"We also attended two further incidents in Teangue on Skye and Dornie.

Multiple ambulances, air ambulances, a special operations response team (SORT) and an emergency medical retrieval service (EMRS) team attended the scenes.

"Four patients were transported to hospital: two to Raigmore Hospital, one to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and one to Broadford Hospital.”

Ian Blackford MP, the area’s local MP, posted a message to emergency responders who reacted to the incident thanking those who attended the scene.

He wrote: “Very concerning news and my thoughts are with all those affected. As more details come to light, the response of the emergency services seems to have stopped this incident spreading even further than it did. Thank you for the work that you do.”