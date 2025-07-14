Donald Trump to visit Scotland this month, Downing Street says

US president to return to Scotland for first time since 2023

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donald Trump plans to visit Scotland later this month, where he will meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the UK government has confirmed.

Amid weeks of speculation that the US president would return to the country of his mother’s birth for the first time since 2023, Downing Street announced that Mr Starmer will meet with Mr Trump in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exact details of the meeting have not been disclosed, but it is understood that Mr Trump plans to visit his inaugural Scottish golf resort in Aberdenshire, where a second course named after his mother is set to be officially opened next month. The 79 year-old may also visit his resort in Turnberry, South Ayrshire, as part of the trip.

Work on a vast security operation for Mr Trump’s visit is already underway, with taxpayers expected to pick up a multimillion pound bill for policing as a result.

Donald Trump will visit Scotland later this month. Picture: Getty | Getty Images

Confirmation of the visit came at a lobby briefing in Westminster on Monday. A Downing Street spokesman said: "The White House has confirmed that President Trump will be making a private visit to Scotland later this month.

"Given he is visiting a private capacity, there will not be a formal bilateral but the prime minister is pleased to take up the president's invite to meet during his stay."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this stage it is unclear how long Mr Trump will be in Scotland, or what his itinerary holds in store, but opposition politicians and business leaders in Scotland have called on First Minister John Swinney to engage with the US president and ensure that Scotland’s interests are represented.

Police Scotland have said they will seek the government’s help with the costs of the Trump visit, after it emerged last week that the force was in the early stages of planning for a visit. The force’s deputy chief constable, Alan Speirs, said last week that the cost of a visit by Mr Trump would be “considerable.”

Mr Trump's last presidential visit in 2018 prompted a major security operation and large protests in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, and London.

Police Scotland’s bill for covering Mr Trump’s Turnberry visit to Scotland during his first term in office was £3.2 million, around half of which was accounted for by overtime payments. The force had to build watchtowers and temporary barriers, as well as perimeter patrols at Turnberry and Prestwick Airport. The overall policing bill around the UK for the 2018 visit was nearly £18m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Trump is expected to visit his resort in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire. Picture: Getty | Getty Images

It is understood there will be no private meeting with King Charles. However, Mr Trump will make a full state visit to the UK later this year.

The visit will take place from 17 September to 19 September , Buckingham Palace has confimed. Mr Trump will be hosted by the King and Queen at Windsor Castle and accompanied by his wife, Melania.

Anti-Trump campaigners are to stage a mass demonstration in central London on the first day of the state visit. The Stop Trump Coalition is also planning further protests, including one near Windsor Castle.

Demonstrators plan to assemble at London's Embankment at 2pm on 17 September before march to a rally taking place in the evening at an as-yet undisclosed location. Other protests, are set to be confirmed once more details of Mr Trump's visit are known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There had been speculation about whether Mr Trump would be able to address the UK parliament, as French president Emmanuel Macron did during his state visit last week. However, MPs will not be around during the conrmed dates, which fall just after they start a break for party conference season.

The occasion in September will be Mr Trump’s second state visit, having been hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 during his first term in office. Such a decision is unprecedented, with second-term US leaders typically invited for tea or lunch with the monarch.