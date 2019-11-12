Donald Trump's firm to pay £225,000 to Scottish Government to cover legal bills

Donald Trump's company is to pay the Scottish Government £225,000 to cover its legal bills after the US president's firm was defeated in a long-running and acrimonious court battle over a windfarm development near his inaugural Scottish golf resort.

The firm behind Mr Trump’s Aberdeenshire property pursued a three year-long battle to block the offshore renewable energy scheme, a fight which saw Mr Trump appear before the Scottish Parliament and led to his company taking its case to the UK's highest court. However, it ended in failure.

Now, nearly four years after Mr Trump's company lost in the Supreme Court, and close to nine months after the Court of Session ruled it was liable for the Scottish Government's costs, the terms of the outstanding legal bill have been agreed, The Scotsman can reveal.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “We can confirm that settlement has now been reached - and this has removed the need for the expenses to be determined by the auditor of the Court of Session.

“Expenses amounting to £225,000 will now be paid to Scottish ministers by the petitioners.”

The settlement will see the Scottish Government receive the money from Trump International Golf Club Scotland Limited, the corporate entity behind the Trump International Scotland resort in Balmedie.

Had the matter reached the auditor of the Court of Session - an independent office holder appointed by Scottish ministers on nomination by the Lord Advocate - an additional fee would have applied to the expenses.

Trump International Golf Club Scotland’s latest accounts, published last month by Companies House, show that it posted annual losses of £1.07m in 2018, marking the seventh consecutive year it had failed to turn a profit. Its cumulative losses total more than £9.4m, and it is reliant on interest free loans from Mr Trump worth £40.6m.

The development has long been a source of contention between the Scottish Government and the 73-year-old, who argued it would spoil the view from his golf course.

Mr Trump appeared at Holyrood in April 2012 where he claimed wind energy would lead to the “almost total destruction” of the nation's tourism industry and cause “tremendous damage” to the landscape.

At one point, while being questioned by MSPs over the need for “clinical evidence” instead of opinions, he responded: “First of all, I am the evidence. You know what? I think that I am a lot more of an expert than the people who you would like me to hire, who are doing it to make a paycheck. I am considered a world-class expert in tourism.”

The following May, Mr Trump instructed his lawyers to take the matter of the offshore North Sea windfarm development to court.

In an op-ed for the Mail on Sunday newspaper published the same month, he condemned the then First Minister Alex Salmond as “Mad Alex,” and vowed to spend whatever it took to protect the course and the memory of his mother, who hailed from the Hebridean island of Lewis.

“I am going to fight him for as long as it takes - to hell if I have to - and spend as much as it takes to block this useless and grotesque blot on our heritage,” Mr Trump wrote.

“By exposing the fallacy and dan­ger of wind turbines, I will be hon­ouring Mary MacLeod's memory in an even more important way than building the greatest golf course anywhere in the world.”

However, his company was unsuccessful in its attempts, leading it to mount a legal challenge in the Supreme Court.

Mr Trump argued that planning consent for the windfarm was so imprecise as to make it legally invalid. However, judges rejected the legal challenge in a unanimous ruling in December 2015.

In February this year, civil appeal judges Lord Menzies, Lord Malcolm and Lord Drummond Young in the Court of Session ruled that Mr Trump’s firm should pay the legal bills incurred.

The 11 turbine wind power development off the Aberdeen coast began operating last July. Power from the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre, which was developed by Swedish energy group, Vattenfall, is being exported to the National Grid. Its turbines are among the most powerful in the world, with a total generating capacity of 93.2 MW.

The Trump Organisation did not respond to enquiries from The Scotsman. Trump International Scotland has been contacted for comment.