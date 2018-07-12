Donald Trump proclaims himself a ‘very stable genius’

Have your say

Donald Trump has once again proclaimed himself to be a “very stable genius”.

He first made that declaration in January.

It came while defending himself against allegations he was unfit to be US president following publication of the book, Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House.

After the damning expose of his early days in office, Mr Trump also went on to claim his two greatest assets were “mental stability and being, like, really smart”.

During a press conference in Brussels today following a Nato summit, Mr Trump was asked whether he would go on to change his mind and scrap the funding agreement in a tweet.

“No, that’s other people that do that,” he replied. “I’m very consistent. I’m a very stable genius.”

His stance on his intelligence does indeed appear to be consistent.

