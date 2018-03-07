Donald Trump impersonator in running for Scottish Comedy Awards honour

A Donald Trump impersonator is in the running for one of the top honours at the annual Scottish Comedy Awards, organisers have revealed.
Lewis MacLeod has been nominated alongside household names Frankie Boyle, Armando Ianucci, Brian “Limmy” Limond and Des Clarke.
MacLeod, star of radio show Dead Ringers and TV show Newzoids, will be in the running for the best variety act honour at the awards, which are held during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
MacLeod, whose mimicry of President Trump has featured on the BBC’s Daily Politics programme, can also mimic the likes of Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Boris Johnson, Gordon Brown and George Galloway.
MacLeod, who believes he may be related to the American President due to their shared family roots on the Isle of Lewis, will be competing with Colin Cloud, the Lanarkshire “stage mentalist” who reached the final stages of the America’s Got Talent TV show last year.
BBC Scotland’s police comedy Scot Squad leads the race for honours with four nominations, for stars Jack Docherty, Jim Smith and Chris Forbes, as well as best TV show.
Another BBC Scotland show, the neighbourhood sitcom Two Doors Down, is also up for best TV show, along with Frankie Boyle’s New World Order and Mrs Brown’s Boys, while stars Doon Mackichan and Elaine C Smith will also compete in the best actor category.
Love Island host Iain Stirling is up against Frankie Boyle, Larry Dean, Fern Brady and Des Clarke for the best TV or radio comic prize.
The Rose Theatre, a new venue created by Fringe promoters Gilded Balloon in the basement of a former church in Edinburgh’s west end, is in the running to be named Scotland’s best comedy club less than a year after opening its doors.
• READ MORE: Darren McGarvey: Here’s who to heckle if you agree comedy is art
SCOTTISH COMEDY AWARDS NOMINATIONS 2018
BEST HEADLINER
Mark Nelson
Raymond Mearns
Scott Agnew
Susie McCabe
BEST COMPERE
Jay Lafferty
Joe Heenan
Liam Withnail
Ray Bradshaw
BEST NEWCOMER
Christopher KC
Chris Scott
Susan Riddell
Will Nameeh
BEST VARIETY ACT
Balloonatics
Colin Cloud
Lewis McLeod
Spontaneous Players
The Dolls
BEST ACTOR / ACTRESS
Elaine C Smith
Chris Forbes
Doon Mackichan
Jack Doherty
Jim Smith
BEST TV / RADIO COMEDIAN
Des Clarke
Iain Stirling
Fern Brady
Frankie Boyle
Larry Dean
BEST TOUR SHOW
Colin Cloud
Fern Brady
Larry Dean
Phil Nichol
Ray Bradshaw
BEST TV SHOW
2 Doors Down
Frankie Boyle’s New World Order
Mrs Brown’s Boys
Scot Squad
BEST RADIO SHOW
4 Extra stands Up
Absolutely radio series
Breaking The News
Fags Mags Bags
Julia’s Funny Kind
BEST ONLINE COMEDY
Ashley Storrie Twitter
Limmy’s Twitter
News At 3
Sloss & Humphries Podcast
The Glasgow Trip
BEST COMEDY WRITER
Armando Ianucci
Gregor Sharp / Simon Carlye
Frankie Boyle
Steven Dick
BEST COMEDY CLUB
Breakneck, Aberdeen
Gilded Balloon Rose St Theatre, Edinburgh
Monkey Barrell, Edinburgh
Rotunda, Glasgow
Stand, Edinburgh
Stand, Glasgow
Yesbar, Glasgow
BEST COMEDY NIGHT
Chunks, Glasgow
Crossmylaff, Glasgow
Drouthy Cobbler, Elgin
Enterteasement, Glasgow
Kilted Kangaroo, Stirling
Stand Out @ Strathaven Theatre
Viva La Shambles
BEST COMEDY EVENT
Chunkstival
Launch of Breakneck
Harper Comedy in Front Room
Scottish Comedian of the Year Final