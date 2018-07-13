Donald Trump ‘hates’ Nicola Sturgeon, ex-UK Government aide claims

US President Donald Trump ‘hates’ Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, it has been claimed by a former UK Government adviser.

The controversial President’s animosity to the SNP leader was revealed ahead of a visit from the former businessman to Scotland, where he will spend this weekend at his Turnberry golf course.

Donald Trump and Nicola Sturgeon.

A number of former advisers to Prime Minister Theresa May were quoted in an article about how difficult it is to keep conversations between the two leaders on track.

One gave his ‘hatred’ of Nicola Sturgeon, and her predecessor Alex Salmond (with whom Trump clashed over windfarm developments near his Aberdeenshire golf course) as an example.

The former staffer told the Huffington Post: “He totally hates Nicola Sturgeon. He spends lots of his time bitching about Sturgeon. He loathes Salmond too. But why spend so much time talking about Sturgeon in a phone call with Theresa May?”

Ms Sturgeon has been a critic of Trump since before his election to the White House, calling on Americans to vote instead for his defeated rival Hillary Clinton.

She called for this weekend’s visit to be cancelled after the President retweeted videos from the deputy leader of far-right party Britain First that were criticised as Islamophobic.

Trump will meet the Queen today ahead of a bilateral meeting with Theresa May, whom he has also strongly criticised, before travelling to Scotland, where he is expected to play golf at his Turnberry resort.

There are large protests planned in London, Glasgow and Edinburgh by opponents of the President.