Donald Trump hails ‘incredible’ Scotland as two day visit begins

Donald Trump has described Scotland as “incredible” as he starts his two days in the country.

President Trump tweeted: “I have arrived in Scotland and will be at Trump Turnberry for two days of meetings, calls and hopefully, some golf - my primary form of exercise!

“The weather is beautiful, and this place is incredible! Tomorrow I go to Helsinki for a Monday meeting with Vladimir Putin.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard pledged there would be “peaceful, but passionate” protest against Mr Trump.

The Labour politician, who is due to join marchers in Edinburgh, hit out at the US President for his “misogyny, his racism, his bigotry” as well as his “denunciation of climate change and his anti-trade union actions”.

Writing for the Red Robin website, Mr Leonard said: “Donald Trump is not welcome here. The horrific scenes at the Mexican border are just the latest example of his repudiation of decent human values. Caging children like animals is barbaric and we simply cannot roll out the red carpet for a US president who treats people that way.

“These demonstrations are not simply just about the politics of Donald Trump, it is about his moral values as well.”

He added: “It is not about right versus left, it is about right versus wrong.”