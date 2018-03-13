Donald Trump fires Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

US President Donald Trump has removed Rex Tillerson from his role as Secretary of State, less than a day after the top diplomat slammed Russia for their suspected role in a poisoning attack on British soil.

Tillerson, a former oil executive, has broken with the President publicly several times since his appointment, and will be replaced by Mike Pompeo, who was serving as the Director of the CIA.

It was reported by the Washington Post that Mr Tillerson was informed of his dismissal several days ago. However, the timing of the announcement, which followed the White House’s refusal to echo Theresa May’s accusation against Moscow, risks isolating Downing Street.

The US President tweeted that the CIA Director Mike Pompeo would take over at the State Department.

The White House yesterday pointedly refused to join the UK, arguably their staunchest ally, in condemning Russia for their part in the poisoning of a former double agent in Salisbury.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders had earlier condemned the attack in a briefing to reporters, but stopped short of laying the blame for the attack at the door of the Kremlin.

Under Tillerson, however, the State Department (roughly equivalent to the Foreign Office) issued their own strongly-worded statement condemning Russia’s actions and pledging support to the UK.

British officials will now be understandably anxious about the prospect of a new direction on Russia from President Trump, who has been far softer on Vladimir Putin’s regime than previous White House incumbents.

US outlets are reporting that Trump asked Tillerson to resign his post on Friday, when the two disagreed on the President’s plans to meet North Korean dictator Kim-Jong-Un.

His statement yesterday on Russia’s suspected role in the attack in Salisbury incident, which has left Sergei Skripal and his daughter in a critical condition, surprised observer.

It is possibly more forceful as a result of his imminent departure, rather than the cause of it.

Tillerson’s defenestration continues a whirlwind staffing approach from President Trump, with departures from senior roles taking place on an almost monthly basis since his inauguration.

The now former Secretary of State joins a list of White House departures that include a Press Secretary, a National Security Adviser, three Communications Directors, a Chief of Staff, and a Chief Strategist.