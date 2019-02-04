Donald Trump: Cost to UK for hosting US President, revealed

Have your say

Policing Donald Trump’s four-day visit to the UK cost more than £14.2 million, according to official figures.

The US president prompted protests as he met the Queen at Windsor Castle, was hosted by Theresa May and played golf at Turnberry.

With thousands of officers drafted in from every force in Great Britain, policing July’s trip cost more than £14,258,966, according to police figures released under freedom of information laws.

The Home Office reimbursed £7.9 million to cover the additional costs to the three forces in England that “hosted” Mr Trump – the Metropolitan Police, Thames Valley Police and Essex Police. The Treasury was to refund Police Scotland.

Before Air Force One touched down on July 12, the combined police and security bill had been estimated to be £10 million.

And with the Foreign Office costs not yet disclosed, the total price of the visit is likely to be significantly higher.

The biggest bill came from Thames Valley Police, which spent more than £6 million policing Mr Trump’s visit to the Prime Minister’s country residence, Chequers, and Windsor Castle.

Mr Trump’s trip to Scotland – during which he played golf at his Turnberry resort on both days – cost £3.2 million.

Thousands also protested in Scotland during what was termed a “private visit” and police investigated a Greenpeace-backed paraglider who flew over the resort.

Police Scotland’s sum fell short of its advance estimate of £5 million because the president did not visit his Aberdeenshire estate as budgeted for.

“The revised total reflects the fact that his visit was confined to Turnberry,” said Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams.

Most of the forces hosting the trip made payments to other forces to reimburse them for providing officers to the effort.

The Home Office said: “We received applications from three forces for special grant totalling £7.9 million. These claims have been paid in full.”