Donald Trump bans Irn-Bru from his Turnberry golf course

President Donald Trump hasn’t done much to endear himself to people in Scotland, with his history of outspoken comments and his lack of concern for environmental issues - but many think he’s gone too far this time.

The former businessman has been slammed in Scotland for the decision of management at his Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire to ban Scotland’s ‘other’ national drink - Irn-Bru.

The course and its resort has recently undergone a multi-million pound upgrade and refurbishment, with management citing the hundreds of thousands spent on new carpets as the recent for banning the iconic soft drink.

It recently emerged that the ban was in place after a guest was told they weren’t allowed to order Irn-Bru during an event.

Irn-Bru has been described as the toughest stain to remove from a carpet.

Turnberry general manager Ralph Porciani told the Ayrshire Post: “We can’t have it staining when to replace the ballroom carpet would be £500,000 alone.

“We have villas here with Irn-Bru stains in the carpets which I can’t let.”

Twitter users expressed their fury at the move, with one writing that the US President had ‘declared war on Scotland’.

Another added: “Trump justified the decision based on the fact Irn Bru could stain the carpets, raising real questions over how he can be allowed inside with that degree of fake tan.”