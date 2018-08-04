Dolphins spotted frolicking close to Musselburgh harbour

Dolphins were spotted by rowers early this morning near Musselburgh Harbour.

Eskmuthe Rowing Club took to social media to share images from their early morning row which showed the animals leaping and frolicking close to Musselburgh harbour

A post on the page said: “Dolphins. Lots of them. Leaping out of the water to the left, to the right, to the back and the front of the boat.

“It was hard to get pictures or videos but we have 5 witnesses.

“First time we’ve seen dolphins close to Fisherrow. They disappeared soon after three of them leapt vertically out of the water in unison. Amazing.”

The picture was taen at around 7:30 and shows one dolphin, however, according to witnesses there were many more.