Dog’s eye removed after suffering serious neglect from owner

An extremely underweight Rottweiler had to have its eye removed after being neglected by its teen owner.

The dog was not provided with a suitable diet and veterinary attention for an obvious eye condition.

Picture: CP

Its owner, Emily Paton, was given a five-year ban on owning any animal following the dog neglect.

She was ordered to carry out 110 hours of unpaid work and placed under supervision for one year following a Scottish SPCA investigation.

The 19-year-old from Denny, Falkirk was sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court on August 2 for her ordeal with the Rottweiler, called Tia.

Paton plead guilty to causing Tia unnecessary suffering by failing to provide a suitable diet and veterinary attention for an obvious eye condition which led to complications in her health.

Commenting on the investigation and court case, Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Gray, says Tia’s body condition was poor.

Robyn said: “Tia was unsteady on her feet and in very poor body condition.

“She was extremely underweight, weighing around half of what she should.

“Tia required surgery to remove her right ruptured eye and during that it was discovered her left eye was near rupturing, so further work was required to save her eyesight.

“Thanks to the hard work from the vet team and our centre staff, Tia pulled through and has made a full recovery and found her loving forever home with another dog who was rehomed from the Society.

“We welcome the fact that Paton has been dealt with by the court and the sentence handed down.

“We hope she will give serious consideration about her suitability to care for other animals in the future.”