Dog owner leaves tennis balls on much-missed pooch’s favourite walkway

A dog owner whose pet died has left a basket of tennis balls on his favourite walk for other pooches to play with in his memory.

Owner Jennifer McKnight, 37, was left devastated after Loki, a Staffordshire bull terrier border collie cross, died last month after battling with lymphoma.

Teacher Jennifer put a basket of balls on his favourite walking route with a touching note asking dog owners to “treat for your own furry pal and treasure every minute”.

Other dog walkers tweeted photos of the touching tribute in Glasgow which went viral.

Jennifer, who adopted the Loki from her best friend Rachel in 2010, said: “He had canine lymphoma, diagnosed in December last year.

“He was just the best dog in the world, loved by everyone. He was great with children and other dogs.

“I could and did take him almost everywhere with me, so I’m feeling a bit like I’m missing my shadow.

“When it was clear he wasn’t happy any longer, our lovely vet came to the house and put him to sleep, lying in his favourite spot, with a full belly, surrounded by Rachel, my husband Rory and me.

“It was as nice as these things can be, but we were all absolutely devastated.

“We needed to acknowledge the grief and do something positive, so Monday this week we held a memorial celebration of his life, at home with family and friends.

“As part of our tribute to him, we placed tennis balls and tug ropes for other dogs to enjoy, along Loki’s favourite walk.

“It’s been great seeing pictures of dogs enjoying them as we just love dogs and truly appreciate the joy they bring.”

Rachel adopted Loki from the Scottish SSPCA in 2007 when he was aged around three.

In 2010 she decided to travel to New Zealand to visit her sister, so flatmate and best friend Jennifer took him on.

“For various reasons, he ended up staying with me after she returned, until he died last month,” she said.

“Rachel remained an important part of our pack though and always had a special place in his heart.”

Jennifer’s note and tribute was posted on the Kelvin Walkway in the west end of Glasgow.

It included adorable photos of Loki and said: “In loving memory of our boy Loki, who loved this walkway.

“Please take a treat for your own furry pal, and treasure every minute you have with the. There are never enough. Mon the dugs.”