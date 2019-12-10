Dog discovered in Scottish woods was shot dead before being set alight in plastic bag

A dog was shot dead before being tied up in a plastic bag which was then set alight in Moray.

The female dog, a black and white border collie called 'Nell', was found by a member of the public in woods between Nether Dallachy and Spey Bay near Fochabers, Moray.

The grim discovery was made on November 25 around 11am, with the dog stuffed inside a taped up plastic feed bag, which looked like someone had tried to set fire to.

The nine-year-old dog was microchipped and the Scottish SPCA found she had been sold four years ago and had a severe mammary tumour which had been left untreated.

The canine, which had also undergone abdominal surgery in the past six months, is believed to have died from a single gunshot.

Lesley Crockett, a Scottish SPCA inspector, said: "The female dog is a black and white border collie.

"The person who alerted us to the dog found the body at around 11am in a plastic feed type bag, which had been taped up and an attempt had been made to set it on fire.

"A post mortem showed that the dog had been killed by a single shot but had a very severe mammary tumour which had not been treated.

"She had also had abdominal surgery within the last six months.

"The dog was microchipped to its previous owner, who had sold her four years previously.

"From that we know she was nine years old and called Nell.

"It is an offence to fail to provide veterinary treatment for an animal that is sick or injured.

"We would be keen to speak to the owners to establish the circumstances surrounding Nell's death."