Do Not Disturb: citizenM, Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday travel

A treat for technophiles

But size isn’t a problem here, unless you’re a complete claustrophobe, as CitizenM has pulled out the stops to make its public spaces the kind of art-filled funky open-plan places you want to hang out in and admire the specially commissioned artworks. Pull up an Eames Chair and read one of the artbooks displayed among old typewriters and chunky 70s vases on the shelves? Don’t mind if I do.

The ambient room experience at citizenM, Glasgow

Budget or boutique

Budget if you bag a room for two at the £74 lowest price, rising to boutique on some weekend nights depending on the time of year. However, it’s worth it if you like an arty ambience and tekkie touches.

Room Service

As I said, our room wasn’t huge and the bed filled one end, up against the wall to wall window. But the bed itself was extra large kingsized and hugely comfortable. Apparently the pillows are soft enough to whisper “sweet dreams” but after we’d been to the Mogwai gig they would have had to shout. The decor is simple and sleek, monochrome with splashes of red. The other half of the room contained a shower cubicle with a power rain shower that will blast you awake with citizenM’s own-brand toiletries. There was a small sink and mirror in the room too, and a desk with a variety of plug sockets to save arguments over chargers.

Wining and dining

After a speedy check-in on a bank of screens in the foyer, we headed straight out and ate on the hoof, but in the morning the breakfast at Canteen M was a treat. It’s not included in the overnight price but is an extra £10.95 to book when you check in (£14.95 on the day) so you might want to head out and try one of the many eateries around and about the city centre.

If you choose to eat in, the ambience is relaxed, the staff are cheery and helpful, and the self-service buffet with hot food bar and tea and coffee made on demand have every option covered. Pastries, cereals, juice, fruit, cheese, cold meats, salmon, and all of the bacon, beans, scrambled eggs, tomatoes and tattie scone elements of a full Scottish breakfast, served up fast, without the rigmarole of waiting staff saw guests grazing contentedly while lounging at breakfast bars and lower tables, variously engaging with hangovers, laptops and occasionally, loved ones. Lunchtimes and evenings it serves sushi, sandwiches and warm dishes and there’s a bar too.

Worth getting out of bed for

Well the mood tablet pad negates the necessity to do this – you could stay in and stream your own content to the wall-mounted TV from your tablets or smartphones, or enjoy the free movies until you’re goggle-eyed. But if you insist on going out, there’s the Theatre Royal right next door, with Scottish Opera’s Ariadne Auf Naxos and Scottish Ballet’s Highland Fling in the diary, Cirque Berserk at the King’s or head to the SSE Hydro like us, with the likes of Flight of the Conchords, Dancing on Ice, Dua Lipa and Arcade Fire coming up, or how about Local Conversations, a photographic exhibition by young people from the Govanhill Roma community at the Tramway.

Little extras

Lounging around playing with the gadgets until 4pm if you pay £29 for a late check out is an option, otherwise it’s a laid-back 11am. Bang in the city centre, there’s no parking but the website has suggestions.

Guestbook comments

Fast, efficient and full of fun gadgets to make life simpler, with a cool design aesthetic that makes you want to hang around. For a short stay our standard room was exactly what we wanted. For a longer stay it’s possible to upgrade to one of the bigger rooms on the top floor, depending on availability.

Janet Christie

Rooms at citizenM Glasgow start from £74, see website for latest prices, www.citizenm.com. citizenM Glasgow, 60 Renfrew Street, Glasgow G2 3BW (020 3519 1111)