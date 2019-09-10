Distraught family speak out after Scottish man attacked on holiday in Ibiza

The distraught family of a Scots man who ended up in a coma after being viciously attacked while on holiday in Ibiza fear his injuries are worse than first thought.

Gavin Robertson, 28, from Stewarton, East Ayrshire, is fighting for his life in a Spanish hospital after being punched in the head while holidaying on the party island.

Gavin Robertson, 28, from Stewarton, East Ayrshire, is fighting for his life in a Spanish hospital.

After the brutal one-punch attack, Gavin - who didn't have travel insurance - was rushed to hospital before being put into an induced coma.

Doctor's have told the electrician's mum Kirsty McMaster and aunt Paula Marshall, who have flown out to be by his bedside, that the swelling on his brain is "worse than they thought" and he will remain in a coma for longer.

READ MORE - JLS star Oritse Williams speaks of 'horrific' experience after he was accused of rape'



Paula said: "Gavin is still stable but will be kept in the induced coma for longer than expected.

"Scans yesterday showed that there is still an issue with swelling and the damage is a bit deeper than first thought.

"The doctors are confident he just needs more time to heal.

"Kirsty and I are with him every day, we are becoming part of the furniture in ICU."

His devastated loved ones face an expensive battle to bring him home after the attack in San Antonio at the end of last month.

A fundraising drive to support Gavin and his family reached close to £39,000 of a £50,000 target after it was revealed he had not taken out travel insurance before he flew to Spain.

The appeal has attracted donations and well wishes from more than 2,000 people in the space of 12 days.

Gavin's uncle, Graeme Marshall, said the family are taking one day at a time but are "overwhelmed" but the support from the public.

He said: "Everyone is coping but obviously it is very difficult because he is in another country so we aren't able to see him.

"His mum Kirsty and my wife Paula are with him and keeping us updated and they are keeping each other going.

"I don't think anyone expected the response from the public.

READ MORE - Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher treated with cutting-edge stem-cell therapy



"We have been overwhelmed with the amount that's been raised, but it's about more than the money.

"It's about people showing their support for Gavin which has been amazing."