Disruption expected as snow and ice set to blast Scotland this week

Wintry conditions are expected to hit Scotland this week as temperatures plummet, with weather warnings for ice and snow currently in place across the country.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice, covering Central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, Highlands and Eilean Siar, South West Scotland, the Lothians, the Borders and Strathclyde.

This warning is in place from 1am to 12pm tomorrow (29 Jan).

The Met Office said, “Showers will turn increasingly to snow on higher ground then to lower levels later in the night and on Tuesday morning. Five to 10cm of fresh snow is expected above about 200m with a cover of one to 2 centimetres at lower levels.”

Second weather warning

A second weather warning for snow and ice is in place from 12pm tomorrow (29 Jan) until 11am (30 Jan), covering South West Scotland, the Lothians and the Borders.

The Met Office said, “The rain will turn quickly to snow on hills, then also to low levels in places. Three to five centimetres of snow is likely above 200 metres, with up to 10 cm in a few places.

“A patchy covering of one to two centimetres is possible at low levels, although some places will see no snow at all. As skies clear overnight, ice is likely to form on some surfaces.

“In addition, wintry showers will follow into western areas on Wednesday morning, giving further slight accumulations of snow in a few places.”

What to expect from yellow weather warnings

Ice and snow expected across south and west Scotland later tonight and Tuesday morning.

- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- Probably some ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths