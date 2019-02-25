‘Disgraceful’ child rapist used knife in sex attack against 12-year-old

Have your say

A sex attacker who threatened a terrified 12-year boy with a knife before abusing him has been jailed for five years and 11 months.

Gary Ravenscroft , 27, from Glasgow, preyed on his victim in Paisley and Johnstone, both Renfrewshire between 2007 and 2011 when he was aged between nine and 12.

His victim said in an impact statement: “He hurt me and emotionally scared me for life.”

Ravenscroft also admitted sexually abusing a seven-year-old boy in 2010.

Judge Lord Mulholland told Ravenscroft: “Your conduct towards these boys was disgraceful. You had medical problems, but that is no excuse.

“On one occasion you used a knife to carry out your sexual abuse.”

Defence counsel Tony Lenehan said: “He had a massive brain tumour removed. He struggles to see back through the veil of the tumour which caused his behaviour to be dis-inhibited He himself was a child at the outset and during a substantial part of these offences.”

Ravenscroft, pled guilty to four charges including raping one child.

Prosecutor Margaret Barron said the boy was first attacked while playing a games console.

Ravenscroft was later described as “aggressive” and threatened to “batter” the child.

The abuse stopped for a time while Ravenscroft recovered from brain surgery.

But, he went on to prey on the boy again when he got out of hospital.

Prosecutors said this included him “presenting a knife” at the child before attacking him.

Ravenscroft was snared when the victim bravely went to police in early 2017.

It then emerged Ravenscroft had also molested a seven year-old boy in 2010.

He admitted to a charge of lewd and libidinous conduct in connection with that incident.

Ravenscroft also admitted failing to appear at the High Court in March 2018.

He showed no emotion as he was led away to begin his sentence. He will be monitored in the community for three years after his release from jail.