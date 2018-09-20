Director quit NHS Tayside over claims trainee doctor took own life

A whistleblowers’ champion is believed to have resigned from a key NHS Tayside board after raising concerns about alleged bullying that led to a trainee doctor taking their own life.

Munwar Hussain was one of three non-executive directors of the troubled health board who quit in the wake of what was branded a “crisis of public confidence”.

The allegations have been raised at Holyrood today by Scottish Labour health spokesperson Anas Sarwar.

Mr Hussain said he had told health secretary Jeane Freeman on three separate occasions about the alleged bullying, but did not believe the matter was being properly investigated by the health board.

Mr Hussain had been appointed the board’s whistleblowing champion – a role meant to ensure staff’s concerns were treated seriously – in April.

He was also chair of the board’s staff governance committee and a member of the audit and remuneration committees.

Mr Sarwar said Mr Hussain had been frustrated that concerns raised were “not being acted upon by managers”.

Mr Hussain was contacted by a former trainee doctor who said they “left the NHS due to issues of systematic bullying and negative cliques”, Mr Sarwar said.

“These allegations are deeply worrying and require an immediate inquiry from the health secretary,” he said.

“For these allegations to be raised three times by Mr Hussain, but not to be properly investigated is appalling.

“It is deeply concerning that Jeane Freeman chose to gloss over Mr Hussain’s letter to her and maintain that NHS Tayside is fit to investigate itself over its own alleged failures.

“The people of Tayside have lost confidence in their health board.

“It is hurtling towards a financial black hole of £18.7 million and is at the centre of a live investigation into a series of mental health treatment failures.

“Scottish Labour will continue to stand up for hard-pressed NHS staff and patients across Scotland.”

Ms Freeman conceded there were “undoubtedly challenges for NHS Tayside”, adding she “would not underestimate those in any respect”.

She insisted the “appropriate place” for Mr Hussain to have raised his concerns was at the staff governance committee meeting “and not in the wider public board meeting”.

And the health secretary said the board at NHS Tayside, which had a new chief executive and chairman appointed in April, were “responding appropriately in my opinion to the whistleblowing issues that have been raised with them”.

Ms Freeman pledged: “I will continue to monitor how the board deals with those and what the end result will be.”

Liberal Democrat health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton later pressed the health secretary on the “revelations” from Mr Sarwar.

The Lib Dem MSP asked: “On something this serious, on a failure of whistle-blowing systems this serious, can we really expect the board to mark it’s own homework on this?”

He argued it was “in our national interest” for the health secretary to “instruct a full, independent public inquiry” into whistle-blowing in NHS Tayside.

But Ms Freeman told him: “I do not believe that is necessary.”

She added: “We have a set of very serious claims by a member of NHS Tayside’s board which was communicated to me via email on 3 September. That member then indicated his intention to resign following his period of ill health absence on 11 September.

“The board has acted on these concerns. I have seen the actions they have taken prior to Mr Hussain being in touch with me and I have made a commitment I will keep a very close eye on how the matters progress.”NHS Tayside’s chair and chief executive was forced to resign in April after it emerged the health board used £2.7m of money set aside for charitable purposes to upgrade an IT system.