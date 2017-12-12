Diner hits out after Edinburgh restaurant call her ‘pain in the ass woman’

A disgusted diner has slammed restaurant staff who typed “pain in the ass woman” on her receipt.

The woman and two friends racked up a £160 bill for food and Prosecco at Brewhemia in Edinburgh on Saturday.

The trio say they had to wait 45 minutes for food and were given 15 minutes to eat dessert.

The restaurant responded by giving them one of their three £23 bottles of Prosecco for free.

But there was a nasty surprise on the receipt when she took a close look. Typed in capitals under the name section was the phrase “Pain in the ass wom”.

The diner posted an image of the receipt on Facebook the next day while urging her friends to share it across Twitter.

Alongside an angry red faced emoji, she wrote: “Absolutely disgusted by the service experienced today in @brewhemiaedin.

“Food took 45 minutes and then we were told we only had 15 minutes left despite being given dessert menus.

“Then to top it off this was our receipt. Check out the complimentary items #painintheasswoman”

Dozers of social media commented describing the restaurant’s customer service as “appalling” and shocking.”

One wrote wrote: “That’s horrendous. What a way to treat customers!”

Another said: “Shocking, especially at the amount you had spent.”

While another wrote: “Wtf. That’s so unprofessional,especially the name calling. Sorry you had to deal with that.”

A spokeswoman for Brewhemia Edinburgh declined to comment but it is understood the group have now been offered a full refund.

It is not the first time Brewhemia, who pride themselves on being the city’s largest restaurant and bar, have been blasted for their customer service.

In September this year their restaurant’s general manager Danny Wylie, was forced to apologise after a customer was rejected for wearing glitter on his face.

Drew, 37, posted a picture of himself with the face-paint on the side of his face on Twitter just after he was refused entry.

Referring to his sexuality, he said: “Just told by the bouncer at @BrewhemiaEdin that the pub ‘didn’t want people like you with that on your face’ in there.”

A second post read: “He [the doorman] was clearly unhappy at ‘people like us’ (direct quote) and let a very cute straight couple in right after us.”

At the time Brewhemia issued a public apology stating that it was an “isolated incident”.