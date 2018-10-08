Dialysis patient marries his Scottish sweetheart in hospital

A dialysis patient married his sweetheart in the hospital where he received life-saving treatment - and the celebration was planned in just three days.

Robert Couttie, 50, tied the knot with long-term girlfriend Debbie Coulson in the renal ward where he is currently an inpatient.

Robert Couttie, 50, and his partner Debbie Coulson. Picture: SWNS

After celebrating his 50th birthday, he decided it was time to get married to fiancee Debbie, who he has been with for eight years, and engaged to for seven.

And the loved-up couple managed to organise the special wedding in just three days.

Medics came into work on their day off to watch Debbie, who wore a white gown, exchange vows with Robert, who was kitted out in a kilt.

A red carpet was brought in so Debbie could walk down the aisle, and purple and silver balloons were tied to chairs at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

Robert said: “We initially planned something small with just me, Debbie and our mums as witnesses.

“But we’ve got to know so many people through the hospital who wanted to be there that it became quite big with friends, family and staff all joining us for the celebration.

“There were even some nurses who came in on their day off to be there with us, which means a lot.

“Without Ninewells I wouldn’t be here today so it was really good to celebrate our wedding with all the doctors, nurses, porters and other staff, some of whom I’ve known for more than ten years.”

Senior nurse Nicola McKee said: “Robert has been part of our renal family for 34 years and if you speak with anyone who has ever met him, they would say that his most striking attributes have always been his sense of humour and upbeat, positive attitude.

“Despite his own health challenges he has always made time to care and support others - qualities which are an inspiration to us all.

“We would like to offer our love and best wishes to this special couple and would also like to thank everyone who has gone above and beyond to help us support Robert and Debbie on their wedding day.”