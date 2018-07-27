Description issued of Gayfield cyclist who hit woman

Police have issued a detailed description of a cyclist who hit a 54-year-old pedestrian in the Gayfield area.

The collision took place around 7.25pm on Monday 23rd July, when a woman was struck by a cyclist on a pedestrian crossing between Gayfield Square and London Road.

The woman, 54, was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with a head injury.

The cyclist, who stopped but did not leave contact details, is described as in his early twenties, with sandy brown hair and a cut under his left eye which was slightly scabbed over.

He was wearing a dark grey tracksuit and what appeared to be a black body warmer.

PC Denise Humphrey of Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit said: “I want to thank everyone who has come forward so far and would urge anyone who recognises the cyclist’s description to get in touch.

“Similarly, if the cyclist see’s this appeal, I’d also ask him to contact us and help us to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3698 of 23rd July.