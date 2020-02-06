Derek Mackay resigns after allegedly sending messages to boy, 16

Have your say

Derek Mackay is resigning as Finance Secretary after being accused of sending messages to a 16-year-old boy.

In a statement he said: "I take full responsibility for my actions. I have behaved foolishly and I am truly sorry.

"I apologise unreservedly to the individual involved and his family.

"I spoke last night with the First Minister and tendered my resignation with immediate effect.

"Serving in government has been a huge privilege and I am sorry to have let colleagues and supporters down."

