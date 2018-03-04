Denny’s eyeing up Edinburgh location for new restaurant

Have your say

A POPULAR American diner chain is eyeing up the Capital as it pushes ahead with plans to open restaurants in the UK.

US giant Denny’s teased hungry fans on Twitter, posting a picture of the former Ed’s Easy Diner premises at Fort Kinnaird. Ed’s closed in 2016.

The company’s official Twitter account then called on people to flood Fort Kinnaird with messages.

It said: “Well done to those who guessed right, it is indeed Edinburgh!

“Guys if you would like us here make sure you tweet Fort Kinnaird and let them know! In the meantime, the location hunt does continue.”

The company also posted pictures of locations at Glasgow Fort and the Trafford Centre in Manchester. Denny’s opened it’s first UK outlet in Swansea and is set to expand its operation in the UK.

The restaurants serve traditional American-style food such as burgers - but are famous for its breakfasts including pancakes, waffles and ‘slams’.

