Delay-hit Haymarket gap site sold for £49 million

A prominent Haymarket gap site has been sold for almost £50 million after months of construction delays dogged plans for the key location.

M&G Real Estate have bought the four acre mixed-use development site on the former goods yard next to Haymarket Station for £49.1 million.

The sale could yet send plans for a £200m office and hotel development on the Morrison Street site back to the drawing board.

Developers Interserve had been working alongside Irish firm Tiger on building the development at the heart of Edinburgh’s financial and commercial centre since 2013.

But the project has been hampered by a series of delays, with railway tunnels running under the site having to be strengthened.

Interserve had pushed back the start date for construction works from the spring of last year to 2018 before eventually choosing to put the site up for sale in February.

The Haymarket site has planning permission for three grade A office buildings totalling 350,000sqft. Approval had also been granted for a 190-room hotel and a 172-room aparthotel at the site.

Interserve executive director Dougie Sutherland told Scottish Construction Now!: “The sale follows a strategic review of the project and is part of our overall transformation plan, allowing us to realise our investment at a time that is right for both the development and the market.”

M&G Real Estate’s already boast the construction of Quartermile 3 and Quartermile 4 Edinburgh amongst their portfolio of Scottish work, while also planning a £100m best-in-class workplace at The Grid in Glasgow.

Interserve had been forced to pay off a £10m loan last year to support the burgeoning development.

Chris Perkins, head of business space at M&G Real Estate, said: “With the current supply/demand dynamics, bringing 350,000sqft to the market will reinforce the Exchange District as a prime hub for business in Europe.

“Whilst Edinburgh remains an attraction for heritage tourism, its rejuvenation as a business and leisure location over the past few years rightly places it amongst Europe’s leading cities.

“As a provider of investment solutions across geographies, sectors and product types, this investment reinforces our strategy of acquiring assets with potential for sustained income, strong capital appreciation located in targeted growth zones.”

