Defibrillator installation in Denny shop welcomed by community groups

A town business has answered the calls of its community by installing an in-store defibrillator.

Management at the Co-op in Stirling Street, Denny agreed to the installation of the device for public use after taking on board the views of shoppers and residents.

Used to restore a normal heartbeat by sending electronic pulses or shocks to the heart, a defibrillator is crucial in correcting an arrhythmia, a heartbeat that is too slow or too fast.

Defibs can also restore the heart’s beating should it suddenly stop.

Members of Denny and District Community Council (DDCC), Neighbourhoodwatch and Neighbourhood Alert have been pushing for a local store to facilitate a defibrillator since 2017.

In a further boost, the groups have sourced funding via a charity to allow for an external defib to be fitted shortly in the town.

The installation was welcomed on behalf of the organisations by Bill Gray, DDCC vice convener and Neighbourhoodwatch coordinator.

He said: “For the last two years both the community council and Neighbourhoodwatch have been trying to create a safer community in the town.

“Our local Coop manager, Jock McLaughlan, has supported us by persuading management to supply a defibrillator in-store.”