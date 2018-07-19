Decom North Sea names chief executive

Decom North Sea, the membership body for the oil and gas decommissioning sector, has appointed John Warrender as its chief executive.

Most recently an independent advisor to the industry, Warrender spent more than 20 years with industry giant ConocoPhillips in a range of technical and leadership positions, before joining the board of Repsol Sinopec as managing director for Sinopec’s UK subsidiary.

He also served on the Oil and Gas Authority’s regional development and infrastructure board and is currently a member of the asset stewardship task force.

Warrender, who is due to take up the post on 1 August, said: “My experience within the decommissioning sector, coupled with a track record in strategy development and performance management, government and stakeholder relations, and board governance, give me a strong sense of the role Decom North Sea must play in the future of the industry.

“As such, I look forward to commencing my role as chief executive next month, working with our members and strategic partners to achieve our objectives.”

Nigel Lees, chairman of Decom North Sea’s board of directors, added: “John has the ability to ensure Decom North Sea meets the diverse needs of our members, whilst enhancing collaboration with key stakeholders and the wider energy industry.”