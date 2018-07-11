David Mundell to greet Donald Trump on arrival in Scotland

Donald Trump is to be greeted by the Scottish secretary when he arrives in Scotland on Friday.

The US president will be met by David Mundell when he flies in for what is expected to be a three-day visit to the country.

David Mundell will greet Donald Trump as the US president arrives in Scotland

Mr Trump is believed to be spending the weekend playing golf at his Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire, which he bought in 2014, although there has been no official confirmation of his plans.

READ MORE: SNP urges UK government to challenge Trump on his record

A Scotland Office spokeswoman confirmed Mr Mundell would be greeting the president.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is not expected to meet Mr Trump.

US president Donald Trump will land at Prestwick Airport on Friday. Picture: Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Opposition parties have called on ministers to bar the US president from using Prestwick Airport, which is owned by the Scottish government, as a “travel ban” protesting against Mr Trump’s immigration policies.

Prestwick is believed to be the only airport in Scotland with the capacity to cater for Air Force One – the president’s official plane.

Flying restrictions have been put in place around the resort and nearby Glasgow Prestwick Airport, which was bought by Scottish ministers in 2013.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard and Scottish Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie said the publicly-owned facility should not be available to Mr Trump.

In a joint statement, they said: “For Donald Trump to travel to Scotland with public assistance and ease when his travel ban has caused outrage and despair around the world would simply not be acceptable.

“The Scottish Government owns Prestwick Airport. We believe that this publicly-owned facility should not be used for Donald Trump’s visit.

“We urge that the Scottish Government rules out any use of Prestwick by the president or his entourage and so send the most powerful message possible that Donald Trump is not welcome in Scotland.”

Around a dozen activists from Stand Up to Racism Scotland staged a brief protest against Mr Trump at the Turnberry course today.

Further gatherings and rallies are planned across the UK from tomorrow when Mr Trump is expected to touch down in Britain.

With the president set to travel to Scotland on Friday evening after meeting the Queen at Windsor Castle, a protest is planned for Glasgow’s George Square.

A rally will also be held outside the president’s Balmedie course in Aberdeenshire on Saturday and it is expected there could be further demonstrations at Turnberry.

A national demonstration is planned at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on Saturday, as well as a “Carnival of Resistance” in the Meadows area of the capital.

READ MORE: Aberdeenshire band score hit with Donald Trump parody song