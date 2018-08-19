David Byrne of Talking Heads ‘joins band at Edinburgh pub’

Have your say

The lead singer of seminal 70s band, Talking Heads, was reportedly spotted taking part in a jam at a popular Edinburgh pub.

David Byrne appeared to join a session at the Royal Oak on Friday night with local folk group Gone Native.

The 66-year-old Scot was believed to have been pictured playing the harmonica alongside the band.

In June, Mr Byrne, picked up rave reviews for his show at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall.

