Date for Harry Potter pop-up bar in Edinburgh revealed

MUGGLES keen for a taste of Harry Potter will soon be able to sample a butterbeer in a new pop-up bar on East Market Street.

The Pop Up Geeks, known for setting up temporary themed bars across Edinburgh, are launching a bar featuring drinks inspired by JK Rowling’s masterpiece on February 1.

The ‘Perilous Potions’ bar will launch in Arch 14, allowing wizards to magic up their own cocktails and impress their muggle friends with their creations.

And in a new approach to the pop-up experience, guests are able to book ahead online to save lengthy queues.

Linden Wilkinson from The Pop Up Geeks said: “Perilous Potions will be our most interactive experience bar to date, with guests able to conjure their own cocktails at their table in a potions class setting. “Simply select your potion from the menu and you will receive a tray of ingredients and a set of instructions. “Each potion has its own magical effect and the end result will depend entirely on your wizarding ability, however we can guarantee it will always be delicious.”