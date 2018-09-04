Date announced for official launch of ‘Just Eat Cycles’ scheme in Edinburgh

The date of Edinburgh’s new bike scheme has been revealed.

The scheme, which is being rebranded from Your Bikes to Just Eat cycles, is set to launch in the Capital this month.

It has now been revealed that that scheme will ‘go live’ on September 17.

Serco proposed a network comprising between 40 and 80 locations around the City that would ultimately support a scheme of 1000 bikes by the end of 2018.

The volume of Cycle Hire Point spaces will be delivered through a mixture of physical and virtual Cycle Hire Points.

The initial roll out for the official launch on Monday 17 September will predominantly consist of physical Cycle Hire Points.

As part of the Concession Agreement Serco will also be providing 100 e-bikes during 2019.

The physical Cycle Hire Points will also be able to accommodate these bikes, ensuring compatibility for all bikes across the whole scheme.

Under the plans, there are two types of Cycle Hire Points: physical and virtual. Physical Cycle Hire Points are created using a modular approach with no invasive construction requirements. Virtual Cycle Hire Points will be clearly marked on the ground and will be ‘geo-fenced’ to ensure that bikes cannot be ‘off-hired’ outside of the defined Cycle Hire Points.