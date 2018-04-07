Dash cam footage wanted in appeal for missing man William Higgins

Police Scotland is appealing for members of the public to come forward with dash-cam footage to help trace a 49 year-old man who has been missing from his home in Lanark since Sunday 25 March 2018.

William Higgins (49) of Auctioneers Way, Lanark was last seen at 09. 10 am on Sunday 25th March 2018 walking on Ladyacre Road at the junction with Whitelees Road heading in the direction of Bannatyne Street.

He is described as white, 5ft 9 inches in height and of medium build, bald with an auburn beard and moustache. He is thought to be wearing jeans, brown leather walking boots and a black Berghaus jacket.

Inspector Ross McCallum from Lanark Police Office said: “It has been two weeks since William has been reported missing and officer have been carrying out extensive searches and enquiries.

“The information we have received from the public so far has been invaluable and we are reaching out again in our efforts to trace him.

“We have found footage of him on CCTV on Ladyacre Road on Sunday 25 March 2018 and are looking for anybody who was driving on that road, or in the area that day, who may have dash-cam footage that can help us in our enquiries.

“William has been going through a difficult time recently and his family are growing increasingly worried about him as it is completely out of character for him not to keep in contact with his family or friends.

“Any information that can help us trace his movements further would be vital in our efforts to trace William. We urge you to come forward and contact us.”

Anyone with any information regarding William’s whereabouts should contact Lanark Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 0188 of Monday 26 March 2018.