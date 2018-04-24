Dash-cam footage appeal over Glasgow shooting murder

Police investigating the murder of a man shot as he sat in a car at traffic lights are appealing for dash-cam footage from other motorists.

Kenneth Reilly, 29, was targeted in the passenger seat of a silver BMW at traffic lights on Bilsland Drive in the Ruchill area of Glasgow at about 10.25pm on Monday April 16.

Kenneth Reilly was shot as he sat in a car in Glasgow. He died two days later. Picture: PA/Police Scotland

He died in hospital two days later.

A burnt-out black people carrier was later recovered from Craigieburn Gardens in Maryhill and was undergoing forensic examination.

A week on from the shooting police carried out an interview operation in the area on Monday evening, stopping more than 600 cars and more than 100 members of the public.

Forensics at the scene of the shooting on Bilsland Drive. Picture: John Devlin

Detective Superintendent Kenny Graham said: “A considerable amount of information was gathered last night and I would like to thank everyone involved for their patience and co-operation.

“The information is being assessed and will be followed up as appropriate. I am also seeking dash cam footage from any motorists who use that area.

“It’s possible their footage may have captured something which will assist us in piecing together exactly what has happened.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be on the day of the crime and we would ask you to provide us with any footage you may have for that area.”

Police are asking anyone with any dash cam footage to email it to: SCDMAJORINCIDENTSROOM1OSPREY2@SCOTLAND.PNN.POLICE.UK

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Maryhill police station via 101, quoting incident number 4332 of April 16, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.