Damaged Ross Fountain switched off - just weeks after opening

The Ross Fountain in Princes Street Gardens has been temporarily switched off after people climbed on and damaged the main structure.

Despite only opening a few weeks ago, bosses behind the £1.9million refurbishment say they already have to make repairs to the waterproofing on the iconic fountain.

A spokesman from the Ross Development Trust, who spearheaded the restoration, said: “Whilst carrying out some small snagging work on the Fountain we noticed a few other issues. Due to people climbing on and accidentally damaging the fountain we need to make a number of small repairs to the waterproofing.

“We are hopeful to have these repairs completed later this week, at which point the Fountain will be turned on again. While we appreciate everyone wants to enjoy the return of this wonderful public fountain we would ask people to refrain from entering the water to ensure the recent restoration of the Fountain is preserved.”

First installed in 1872, the fountain was produced at the iron foundry of Antoine Durenne in Sommevoire, France