Cyclist hit by lorry in serious crash in Glasgow

A cyclist has been involved in a crash with a lorry in a suspected fatal incident in Glasgow.

Police were called to the incident on Pollokshaws Road about 9:15am.

A Jewson lorry has been witnessed parked inside a police cordon on Nithsdale Drive, with a bike described as “crushed” leaning against a railing.

The location is close to the area’s Arnold Clark garage.

The cyclist is believed to have been seriously injured in the crash. The condition of the driver of the lorry remains unknown.

At least ten police vehicles are believed to be in attendance at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said Nithsdale Drive would be closed to traffic for several hours.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 9:12am today to attend a road traffic incident on Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow.

“One ambulance, a paramedic response unit and our trauma team were dispatched and our crews are currently on the scene.”

