A cyclist has died after a crash with a lorry in Perth and Kinross.

Emergency services were called to an unclassified road near the B9097 heading towards Nivingstone Hill at 10am today.

The man, who had been cycling, died after colliding with an HGV.

Police Scotland have shut the road for investigations to take place.

Officers have urged anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on 101.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.