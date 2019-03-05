Cyclist and pedestrian both injured after collision in Fairmilehead

Have your say

Police have issued a public warning after a cyclist and pedestrian collided on a city road this morning.

At around 8.55am a 24-year-old woman stepped onto the roadway in Pentland view and collided with a 52-year-old male cyclist.

Both sustained minor injuries.

Police Scotland said: “We want to take this opportunity to highlight the potential risk to your safety if due care and consideration is not taken.

Police Scotland is currently running its vulnerable road users campaign and a range of advice is available on our website, all of which aims to keep the various different types of road users safe when travelling.

This information can be obtained by visiting