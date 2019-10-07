Curious George: The cat who was found 14 miles from his home after hitching a free bus ride

Have your say

George is a curious cat who has his own social media page to document his adventures - as he attempts to hitch free rides around Scotland.



Seven-year-old tabby George regularly sneaks aboard public transport travelling miles from his home in Helensburgh, Argyll and Bute.

George likes to plan out his journeys in advance. Picture: SWNS

The curious cat has been spotted getting on trains, buses and even jumping into cars with people (and dogs).

Owners Elizabeth and husband Dennis, 90, rescued George five years ago.

His escapades have led them to set up a dedicated Facebook page to the cat's travels, so people can report sightings of their pet.

His owners said their pet leads a secret life, travelling to Edinburgh on the train, hanging around the local shops waiting to catch a ride, popping into houses and even attending the local nursery.

George becamethe talk of the town when he tried to join a school trip to Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park in Stirling - almost 40 miles from home. Picture: SWNS

However, George recently caused widespread panic among his Facebook followers when he didn't come home for four days, leading to his owners launching an appeal to find him.

Elizabeth, 82, said: "He went out at teatime on Tuesday two weeks ago and he never returned.

"He normally goes away for around three hours and comes back.

"When he had not returned by Friday I thought something was wrong.

"I soon told my daughter Jackie and she put a post out on social media.

"We started getting messages from people saying they had seen him."

But sometimes George likes to stay in and relax with his owners. Picture: SWNS

George was eventually found near Loch Lomond, 14 miles from home, after hitching a lift on a local bus.

Jackie, 50, later helped her parents set up George's Facebook page, which now has 800 followers.

Down-time

Elizabeth said: "Since he has been back he keeps trying to go back out.

"But he is in detention and I won't let him out until he calms down a bit."

George also became the talk of the town when he tried to join a school trip to Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park in Stirling - almost 40 miles from home.

When at home, George loves to lie on Dennis' knee.

Elizabeth said: "He has offered great comfort to Dennis, who suffers from dementia.



"George lies on his knee and they fall asleep together."