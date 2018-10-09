Cultivate and Care Sourcer team up for NHS

Have your say

Cultivate, a software design and development consultancy, is partnering with fellow start-up Care Sourcer to develop new healthcare technology.

The partnership will see Cultivate work closely with healthtech Care Sourcer’s engineering team to build a platform that enables the NHS to find and provide care in the easiest possible way.

Care Sourcer recently secured an £8.5 million investment round led by Legal & General and ADV to develop its care-matching technology and expand its team.

Both companies are headquartered at Edinburgh’s CodeBase incubator and tech campus.

Charles Harley, chief technology officer at Care Sourcer, said: “We are on track to build industry-leading technology to tackle the UK’s care crisis, and it’s great to do that with the support of a high quality team like Cultivate.

“It’s further evidence of Edinburgh growing its credentials as a world-class engineering hub.”

Cultivate’s chief commercial officer, Andy Robinson, added: “The Care Sourcer team is tackling one of society’s greatest challenges. The technology has the potential to scale and transform the care sector and we’re excited to be supporting this journey.

“It’s also great to see two Edinburgh tech companies working so closely together, and we’re proud that our team’s expertise can play a part in tackling such a significant challenge.”