Cruise offering ‘the ultimate view’ of Edinburgh Festival fireworks concert

A Forth cruise is offering customers the “ultimate view” of the Edinburgh Festival Fireworks Concert.

The Maid of the Forth has announced its exclusive Festival Fireworks Cruise on 27 August aiming to give passengers the ultimate view of the display.

This 3.5-hour evening cruise will sail downriver from South Queensferry to view the Virgin Money Fireworks display from the water.

As well as enjoying some fzz, the cruise also offers live jazz music from resident band, and a BBQ Rib-eye steak supper.

The evening culminates in watching the outstanding fireworks display which will light up the sky and waters below.

Duncan Macrae commented on the new cruise: “They are the dazzling finale to Edinburgh’s festival season and the magnificent Fireworks Concert display can be seen from all corners of the city. However, for a unique difference nothing beats taking to the Firth of Forth for an uninterrupted view.

“The fireworks are just stunning to watch from the water and, coupled with our live jazz music, it’s a truly memorable occasion.”