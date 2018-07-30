Crowds revel at Scotland’s National Airshow

Have your say

IT was chocks away as Scotland’s National Airshow was cleared for take-off on Saturday – a soaring relief after last year’s washout.

Most of the flying displays at the 2017 event were grounded by poor weather for the first time in the popular annual spectacle’s 20-year history.

There were no such problems this year, however, as planes took to the skies over the National Museum of Flight at East Fortune to celebrate the RAF’s centenary.

Wowing the crowds were classic and contemporary aircraft in single and formation flying.

There was also the chance to see planes and meet their pilots and crews on the ground.

Historical highlights included a Second World War Bristol Blenheim nightfighter of the type stationed at nearby RAF Drem.

It was joined by contemporaries including a Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster bomber from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Two de Havilland Vampires from the Norwegian Air Force Historical Squadron in RAF markings also took part to mark the Royal Air Force’s 100th anniversary this year.

Bringing the tour of military aircraft past and present up to date was a distinctive Eurofighter Typhoon fighter.

Other aerial treats included a Soviet MiG15, a Bell UH-1 Huey helicopter from the Vietnam War and the Fireflies Display team.

On the ground there was a fantastic selection of family entertainment plus live music, art and craft stalls and a fun fair.

