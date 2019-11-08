Young boy airlifted to hospital after being hit by car

Have your say

A young boy was airlifted to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Kilmarnock.

The emergency services were called to the scene on Western Road around 3.10pm on Friday.

Police later closed off the busy road between Campbeltown Drive and Hill Street.

The young boy was airlifted to Crosshouse Hospital, where medics have described his condition as stable.

READ MORE: Investigation into Scottish woman's death says body found after police failed to report her missing

READ MORE: Glasgow human trafficking gang jailed for over 36 years for exploitation of women



A spokesperson from Police Scotland said: ""We were called to a collision at around 3.10pm.

"The road was closed southbound between Hill Street and Campbeltown Drive.

"Enquiries are ongoing."