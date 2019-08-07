Wrong-way Scottish driver on cocaine admits killing biker

A cocaine-fuelled driver who drove the wrong way down a dual carriageway killed a 24-year-old motorcyclist on his way to work, a court was told yesterday.

At the High Court in Glasgow William McLean admitted causing the death of student Allan Nicholson on the A725 East Kilbride Expressway, Blantyre, Lanarkshire, on 10 November last year.

The court heard that 35-year-old father-of-two McLean, of Cathkin, Glasgow, who admitted snorting five lines of cocaine five hours before getting behind the wheel, drove at excessive speed and repeatedly drove into the path of oncoming vehicles.

Prior to the fatal accident around 6:40am five drivers had to take evasive action to avoid a crash.

The accused’s car came to rest on the grass verge and he got out and said to motorists who had stopped to help: “What have I done?”

He then ran across the southbound carriageway and tried to climb a wall. People gave chase and held him until police arrived.

Officers asked who the driver of the Mondeo was McLean told them: “It was myself.”

Mr Prentice added: “Mr McLean’s ability to drive was impaired by his ingestion of cocaine.”.”

Judge Lord Brodie deferred sentence.