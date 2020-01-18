Woman seriously sexually assaulted in Leith park

Have your say

A woman has been seriously sexually assaulted in a park in Edinburgh.

Police taped off Dalmeny Park in Leith after the incident, which occurred at about 10.45pm on Friday.

Forensic officers have been at the scene to investigate.

No details have been released about the victim or her current condition.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We received a report that a woman had been seriously sexually assaulted in Dalmeny Park, Edinburgh, around 10.45pm on Friday January 17.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."