Woman's body found close to Livingston's Tony Macaroni Arena

Police say death 'not suspicious'

POLICE have found a woman's body close to Livingston's Tony Macaroni arena.

Police attended the scene after a call around 8.35am

Seven police vans and cars were spotted at the scene this morning and police later confirmed a body had been found close to the home of Livingston FC.

But they said they were not treating the death as suspicious and did not reveal details of the woman's age or exactly where she was found or by whom.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to a report of a woman's body having been found in the area near Almondvale Stadium Road at around 8.35am. The death is not being treated as suspicious."