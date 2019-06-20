Woman murdered in seaside town of Elie in Fife, say police

Police in Fife have said a woman who was found dead alongside a man at a property in Elie was murdered.



The local community in the East Neuk was left in "shock" after officers found two bodies at an address in Links Place at around 5.10pm on Monday 17th June following a report of concern for the occupant



They have been named as 49-year-old Valerie Richardson from Elie and 39-year-old Ross Thom from Cellardyke.



Post-mortem examination has now taken place and police have concluded that Valerie Richardson was murdered.



The death of Ross Thom is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.



Officers are not seeking to trace anyone else in connection with this matter.



Detective Inspector Chris Mill from Levenmouth CID said: "We understand that these deaths have come as a great shock, not only to the local community in Elie but to the families of both individuals. Our specially trained officers will continue to support the families with all the assistance they may require.



"We have conducted a thorough investigation of the property in Links Place and, along with the results of the post mortem, we are satisfied that Valerie Richardson's death is suspicious and is being treated as a murder.



"While an official cause of death has yet to be established for Ross Thom, we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.



"This appears to have been an isolated incident and no other individuals are being sought in connection with these deaths."