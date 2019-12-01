The woman killed in the London Bridge attack was a former student, Cambridge University has said.



In a statement, Professor Stephen J Toope, vice-chancellor of the university, said: "I am devastated to learn that among the victims of the London Bridge attack were staff and alumni of the

Woman killed in London Bridge attack was former Cambridge University student.

University of Cambridge, taking part in an event to mark five years of the Learning Together programme.

READ MORE - Two children among nine dead after flight goes down in blizzard

"What should have been a joyous opportunity to celebrate the achievements of this unique and socially transformative programme, hosted by our Institute of Criminology, was instead disrupted by an unspeakable criminal act.

"I am sad beyond words to report that a course co-ordinator, Jack Merritt, was killed, as was a former student not yet named by the Metropolitan Police. Among the three people injured, whose identities have not been publicly released, is a member of university staff.

READ MORE - Groom-to-be died after falling from a washing line at family party

"Our university condemns this abhorrent and senseless act of terror. Our condolences, our thoughts and our deepest sympathies are with the victims and their families."