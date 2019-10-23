Woman in critical condition after two car collision in Alloa

Have your say

A woman is in critical condition in hospital after a crash in Clackmannanshire.

The collision happened at around 12.35pm on Tuesday in Mar Place, close to Marshill Roundabout in Alloa.

A 51-year-old woman driving a Fiat Punto northwards was taken to hospital after the crash with a Renault Megane that had been travelling south.

The driver of the Megane, a 51-year-old man, was uninjured.

The road did not reopen until 3.20pm.

Sergeant David Ross from Forth Valley's Road Policing Unit said: "This crash happened at a busy section of road and we are eager to hear from anyone who saw what happened and who has not yet spoken to officers.

"The driver of the Fiat Punto remains in hospital and officers are working to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

"We'd ask any drivers with dash-cam devices to review their systems and provide any relevant footage to officers as soon as possible."

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1433 of Tuesday October 22, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Elsewhere a man was taken to hospital in Edinburgh following a crash early on Wednesday.

The one-vehicle incident happened at Slateford Road at around 5am, with the road closed for several hours.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews assisted the Scottish Ambulance Service at the scene.